Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Carol Lynley
Carol Lynley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carol Lynley
Carol Lynley
Carol Lynley
Date of Birth
13 February 1942
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
3 September 2019
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
(1972)
6.8
The Cardinal
(1963)
6.7
The Last Sunset
(1961)
Filmography
5.3
Drowning on Dry Land
Drowning on Dry Land
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1999, USA
4.3
The Four Deuces
The Four Deuces
Action, Comedy
1975, Israel / USA
7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
The Poseidon Adventure
Action, Adventure, Drama
1972, USA
6.8
The Cardinal
The Cardinal
Drama, History, War
1963, USA
6.7
The Last Sunset
The Last Sunset
Western
1961, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree