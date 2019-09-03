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Carol Lynley Carol Lynley
Kinoafisha Persons Carol Lynley

Carol Lynley

Carol Lynley

Date of Birth
13 February 1942
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
3 September 2019
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
The Cardinal 6.8
The Cardinal (1963)
The Last Sunset 6.7
The Last Sunset (1961)

Filmography

Drowning on Dry Land 5.3
Drowning on Dry Land Drowning on Dry Land
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1999, USA
The Four Deuces 4.3
The Four Deuces The Four Deuces
Action, Comedy 1975, Israel / USA
The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure The Poseidon Adventure
Action, Adventure, Drama 1972, USA
The Cardinal 6.8
The Cardinal The Cardinal
Drama, History, War 1963, USA
The Last Sunset 6.7
The Last Sunset The Last Sunset
Western 1961, USA
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