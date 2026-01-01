Menu
Martine Alexis

Martine Alexis

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Act of Love 6.6
Act of Love Un acte d'amour / Act of Love
War, Drama, Romantic 1953, France / USA
