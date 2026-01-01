Menu
Martine Alexis
Kinoafisha
Martine Alexis
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1953
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Act of Love
Un acte d'amour / Act of Love
War, Drama, Romantic
1953, France / USA
