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Mary Beth Hughes
Mary Beth Hughes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Beth Hughes
Mary Beth Hughes
Mary Beth Hughes
Date of Birth
13 November 1919
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
27 August 1995
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Ox-Bow Incident
(1942)
7.2
Young Man with a Horn
(1950)
Filmography
7.2
Young Man with a Horn
Young Man with a Horn
Romantic, Musical, Biography, Drama
1950, USA
8
The Ox-Bow Incident
The Ox-Bow Incident
Drama, Western
1942, USA
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