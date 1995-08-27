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Mary Beth Hughes Mary Beth Hughes
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Beth Hughes

Mary Beth Hughes

Mary Beth Hughes

Date of Birth
13 November 1919
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
27 August 1995
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Ox-Bow Incident 8.0
The Ox-Bow Incident (1942)
Young Man with a Horn 7.2
Young Man with a Horn (1950)

Filmography

Young Man with a Horn 7.2
Young Man with a Horn Young Man with a Horn
Romantic, Musical, Biography, Drama 1950, USA
The Ox-Bow Incident 8
The Ox-Bow Incident The Ox-Bow Incident
Drama, Western 1942, USA
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