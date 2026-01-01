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Michael Countryman
Michael Countryman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Countryman
Michael Countryman
Michael Countryman
Date of Birth
15 September 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
You Can Count on Me
(2000)
6.0
Black Knight
(2001)
4.7
Our Son
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2023
2001
2000
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
4.7
Our Son
Our Son
Drama
2023, USA
6
Black Knight
Black Knight
Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy
2001, USA
7.8
You Can Count on Me
You Can Count on Me
Drama
2000, USA
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