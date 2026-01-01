Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Countryman Michael Countryman
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Countryman

Michael Countryman

Michael Countryman

Date of Birth
15 September 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

You Can Count on Me 7.8
You Can Count on Me (2000)
Black Knight 6.0
Black Knight (2001)
4.7
Our Son (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
4.7
Our Son Our Son
Drama 2023, USA
Black Knight 6
Black Knight Black Knight
Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy 2001, USA
You Can Count on Me 7.8
You Can Count on Me You Can Count on Me
Drama 2000, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more