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Candy Brown
Candy Brown
Kinoafisha
Persons
Candy Brown
Candy Brown
Candy Brown
Date of Birth
19 August 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Lizzie McGuire
(2001)
6.4
Baby Boy
(2001)
Filmography
7
Lizzie McGuire
Comedy, Family
2001, USA
6.4
Baby Boy
Baby Boy
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2001, USA
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