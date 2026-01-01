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Filmography
Kat Bhathena
Kat Bhathena
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kat Bhathena
Kat Bhathena
Kat Bhathena
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
4.6
Bollywood Queen
(2002)
Filmography
4.6
Bollywood Queen
Bollywood Queen
Musical, Romantic
2002, Great Britain
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