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Kassie DePaiva
Kassie DePaiva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kassie DePaiva
Kassie DePaiva
Kassie DePaiva
Date of Birth
21 March 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Composer
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.1
Evil Dead II
(1987)
Filmography
8.1
Evil Dead II
Evil Dead II
Horror
1987, USA
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