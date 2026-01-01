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Kassie DePaiva Kassie DePaiva
Kinoafisha Persons Kassie DePaiva

Kassie DePaiva

Kassie DePaiva

Date of Birth
21 March 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Composer
Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

Evil Dead II 8.1
Evil Dead II (1987)

Filmography

Evil Dead II 8.1
Evil Dead II Evil Dead II
Horror 1987, USA
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