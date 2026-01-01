Menu
Marie-Hélène Lentini
Marie-Hélène Lentini
Marie-Hélène Lentini
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
Tom and Lola
(2024)
4.8
Les Hommes à Lunettes
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2024
2012
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
6.8
Tom and Lola
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2024, France
4.8
Les Hommes à Lunettes
Les Hommes à Lunettes
Comedy
2012, France
Watch trailer
