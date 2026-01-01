Marie-Hélène Lentini

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Tom and Lola 6.8
Tom and Lola (2024)
Les Hommes à Lunettes 4.8
Les Hommes à Lunettes (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tom and Lola 6.8
Tom and Lola
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2024, France
Les Hommes à Lunettes 4.8
Les Hommes à Lunettes Les Hommes à Lunettes
Comedy 2012, France
