Abdulkadir Tuncer
Abdulkadir Tuncer
Date of Birth
1 January 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.1
Deine Schönheit ist nichts wert
Drama
2012, Austria / Turkey
