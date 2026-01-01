Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alastair Mackenzie Alastair Mackenzie
Kinoafisha Persons Alastair Mackenzie

Alastair Mackenzie

Alastair Mackenzie

Date of Birth
8 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Perfect Sense 7.2
Perfect Sense (2010)
Strange 7.2
Strange (2003)
The Sweeter Side of Life 5.6
The Sweeter Side of Life (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Sweeter Side of Life 5.6
The Sweeter Side of Life The Sweeter Side of Life
Comedy 2013, USA
Company of Heroes 5.1
Company of Heroes Company of Heroes
Action, War 2013, USA
Tonight You're Mine 4.9
Tonight You're Mine You Instead
Musical, Comedy 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Perfect Sense 7.2
Perfect Sense Perfect Sense
Romantic, Drama 2010, Germany / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Strange 7.2
Strange
Drama, Action, Horror 2003, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more