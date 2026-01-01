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About
Filmography
Alastair Mackenzie
Alastair Mackenzie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alastair Mackenzie
Alastair Mackenzie
Alastair Mackenzie
Date of Birth
8 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Perfect Sense
(2010)
7.2
Strange
(2003)
5.6
The Sweeter Side of Life
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Musical
Romantic
War
Year
All
2013
2011
2010
2003
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
5.6
The Sweeter Side of Life
The Sweeter Side of Life
Comedy
2013, USA
5.1
Company of Heroes
Company of Heroes
Action, War
2013, USA
4.9
Tonight You're Mine
You Instead
Musical, Comedy
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.2
Perfect Sense
Perfect Sense
Romantic, Drama
2010, Germany / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.2
Strange
Drama, Action, Horror
2003, Great Britain
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