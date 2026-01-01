Martin Gore

Menu
Date of Birth
23 July 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Depeche Mode: M 7.2
Depeche Mode: M Depeche Mode: M
Documentary, Music 2025, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
Spirits in the Forest 7.6
Spirits in the Forest Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest
Musical 2019, USA
Depeche Mode: Devotional 8.6
Depeche Mode: Devotional Depeche Mode: Devotional
Documentary, Musical 1993, Great Britain
Depeche Mode: 101 8.2
Depeche Mode: 101 Depeche Mode: 101
Documentary, Musical 1989, Great Britain / USA
