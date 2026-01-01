Martin Gore

Menu
Date of Birth
23 July 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
8.6
Depeche Mode: Devotional
(1993)
8.2
Depeche Mode: 101
(1989)
7.6
Spirits in the Forest
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Music
Musical
Year
All
2025
2019
1993
1989
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
Composer
1
7.2
Depeche Mode: M
Depeche Mode: M
Documentary, Music
2025, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
7.6
Spirits in the Forest
Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest
Musical
2019, USA
8.6
Depeche Mode: Devotional
Depeche Mode: Devotional
Documentary, Musical
1993, Great Britain
8.2
Depeche Mode: 101
Depeche Mode: 101
Documentary, Musical
1989, Great Britain / USA
