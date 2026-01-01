Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Yoshihiro Nishimura
Yoshihiro Nishimura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoshihiro Nishimura
Yoshihiro Nishimura
Yoshihiro Nishimura
Date of Birth
1 April 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.3
Vampire Girl vs. Frankenstein Girl
(2009)
5.1
Vampire Clay
(2017)
4.6
The ABCs of Death
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Detective
Horror
Year
All
2018
2017
2012
2009
All
4
Films
4
Actor
1
Producer
1
Director
2
4.3
Extremity
Extremity
Horror, Detective
2018, Canada
5.1
Vampire Clay
Chi o sû nendo
Horror
2017, Japan
4.6
The ABCs of Death
The ABCs of Death
Horror
2012, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Vampire Girl vs. Frankenstein Girl
Kyûketsu Shôjo tai Shôjo Furanken
Action, Horror, Comedy
2009, Japan
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree