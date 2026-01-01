Yoshihiro Nishimura

Menu
Date of Birth
1 April 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

Vampire Girl vs. Frankenstein Girl 5.3
Vampire Girl vs. Frankenstein Girl (2009)
Vampire Clay 5.1
Vampire Clay (2017)
The ABCs of Death 4.6
The ABCs of Death (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Extremity 4.3
Extremity Extremity
Horror, Detective 2018, Canada
Vampire Clay 5.1
Vampire Clay Chi o sû nendo
Horror 2017, Japan
The ABCs of Death 4.6
The ABCs of Death The ABCs of Death
Horror 2012, USA
Vampire Girl vs. Frankenstein Girl 5.3
Vampire Girl vs. Frankenstein Girl Kyûketsu Shôjo tai Shôjo Furanken
Action, Horror, Comedy 2009, Japan
