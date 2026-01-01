Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexandre Tharaud
Alexandre Tharaud
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandre Tharaud
Alexandre Tharaud
Alexandre Tharaud
Date of Birth
9 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Amour
(2012)
6.2
Bolero
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Music
Year
All
2024
2012
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.3
Bolero
Bolero
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
7.4
Amour
Amour
Drama
2012, Germany / France / Austria
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree