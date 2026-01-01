Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexandre Tharaud Alexandre Tharaud
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandre Tharaud

Alexandre Tharaud

Alexandre Tharaud

Date of Birth
9 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Amour 7.4
Amour (2012)
Bolero 6.2
Bolero (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bolero 6.3
Bolero Bolero
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Amour 7.4
Amour Amour
Drama 2012, Germany / France / Austria
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more