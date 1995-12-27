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About
Filmography
Laurence Belcher
Laurence Belcher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Belcher
Laurence Belcher
Laurence Belcher
Date of Birth
27 December 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.1
X-Men: First Class
(2011)
6.3
Diana
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Drama
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2013
2011
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.3
Diana
Diana
Biography, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.1
X-Men: First Class
X-Men: First Class
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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