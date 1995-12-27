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Laurence Belcher Laurence Belcher
Kinoafisha Persons Laurence Belcher

Laurence Belcher

Laurence Belcher

Date of Birth
27 December 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

X-Men: First Class 8.1
X-Men: First Class (2011)
Diana 6.3
Diana (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Diana 6.3
Diana Diana
Biography, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
X-Men: First Class 8.1
X-Men: First Class X-Men: First Class
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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