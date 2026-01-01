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Cas Anvar
Cas Anvar Cas Anvar
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Cas Anvar

Cas Anvar

Date of Birth
31 December 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Archer 8.6
Archer (2009)
The Expanse 8.1
The Expanse (2015)
Leverage 8.0
Leverage (2008)

Filmography

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation 5.8
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation
Drama 2023, Canada
FBI: International 6.5
FBI: International
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
The Operative 5.7
The Operative The Operative
Action, Thriller 2019, USA / Germany / Israel / France
Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 7.1
Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Action, Adventure, Animation 2019, USA
Cardinal 7.9
Cardinal
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, Canada
Olympus 5
Olympus
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2015, Great Britain/Canada
The Expanse 8.1
The Expanse
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective 2015, USA
The Vatican Tapes 5.3
The Vatican Tapes The Vatican Tapes
Thriller, Horror 2015, USA
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