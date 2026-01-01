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Filmography
Cas Anvar
Cas Anvar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cas Anvar
Cas Anvar
Cas Anvar
Date of Birth
31 December 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.6
Archer
(2009)
8.1
The Expanse
(2015)
8.0
Leverage
(2008)
Filmography
5.8
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation
Drama
2023, Canada
6.5
FBI: International
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
5.7
The Operative
The Operative
Action, Thriller
2019, USA / Germany / Israel / France
7.1
Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Action, Adventure, Animation
2019, USA
7.9
Cardinal
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, Canada
5
Olympus
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2015, Great Britain/Canada
8.1
The Expanse
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective
2015, USA
5.3
The Vatican Tapes
The Vatican Tapes
Thriller, Horror
2015, USA
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