Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Abby Elliott Awards

Awards and nominations of Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott
Awards and nominations of Abby Elliott
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more