Marie-France Lambert
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Seducing Doctor Lewis
(2003)
7.0
The Successor
(2023)
Filmography
7
The Successor
Le successeur
Drama, Thriller
2023, Belgium / Canada / France
7.4
Seducing Doctor Lewis
La grande séduction
Drama
2003, Canada
