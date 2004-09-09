Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alex Garfin Alex Garfin
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Garfin

Alex Garfin

Alex Garfin

Date of Birth
9 September 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Peanuts Movie 6.4
The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Peanuts Movie 6.4
The Peanuts Movie The Peanuts Movie
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy 2015, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more