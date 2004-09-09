Menu
Alex Garfin
Alex Garfin
Alex Garfin
Alex Garfin
Date of Birth
9 September 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.4
The Peanuts Movie
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.4
The Peanuts Movie
The Peanuts Movie
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
