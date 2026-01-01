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About
Filmography
Lane Hughes
Lane Hughes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lane Hughes
Lane Hughes
Lane Hughes
Date of Birth
17 April 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
V/H/S
(2012)
4.5
Autoerotic
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2012
2011
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
Composer
1
6.2
V/H/S
V/H/S
Thriller, Horror
2012, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Autoerotic
Autoerotic
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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