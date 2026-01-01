Menu
Marcelo Serrado
Marcelo Serrado
Marcelo Serrado
Marcelo Serrado
Marcelo Serrado
Date of Birth
10 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.1
Malu de Bicicleta
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
2010
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.1
Malu de Bicicleta
Malu de Bicicleta
Romantic
2010, Brazil
Watch trailer
