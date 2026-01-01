Marcelo Serrado

Menu
Date of Birth
10 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Romantic hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Malu de Bicicleta 6.1
Malu de Bicicleta Malu de Bicicleta
Romantic 2010, Brazil
Watch trailer
