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Michael O'Donoghue Michael O'Donoghue
Kinoafisha Persons Michael O'Donoghue

Michael O'Donoghue

Michael O'Donoghue

Date of Birth
5 January 1940
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
8 November 1994
Occupation
Writer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Manhattan 7.6
Manhattan (1979)
Scrooged 6.9
Scrooged (1988)
Head Office 5.1
Head Office (1986)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Scrooged 6.9
Scrooged Scrooged
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Drama 1988, USA
Head Office 5.1
Head Office Head Office
Comedy 1986, USA
Manhattan 7.6
Manhattan Manhattan
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 1979, USA
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