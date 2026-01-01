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Michael O'Donoghue
Michael O'Donoghue
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael O'Donoghue
Michael O'Donoghue
Michael O'Donoghue
Date of Birth
5 January 1940
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
8 November 1994
Occupation
Writer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Manhattan
(1979)
6.9
Scrooged
(1988)
5.1
Head Office
(1986)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Romantic
Year
All
1988
1986
1979
All
3
Films
3
Writer
1
Actor
2
6.9
Scrooged
Scrooged
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Drama
1988, USA
5.1
Head Office
Head Office
Comedy
1986, USA
7.6
Manhattan
Manhattan
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1979, USA
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