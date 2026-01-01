Menu
Merritt Butrick
Date of Birth
3 September 1959
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
17 March 1989
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.7
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
(1982)
6.7
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
(1984)
5.2
Death Spa
(1988)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1988
1986
1984
1982
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.2
Death Spa
Death Spa
Horror
1988, USA
5.1
Head Office
Head Office
Comedy
1986, USA
6.7
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1984, USA
7.7
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1982, USA
