Merritt Butrick

Date of Birth
3 September 1959
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
17 March 1989
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Death Spa 5.2
Death Spa Death Spa
Horror 1988, USA
Head Office 5.1
Head Office Head Office
Comedy 1986, USA
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 6.7
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1984, USA
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 7.7
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1982, USA
