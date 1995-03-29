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Filmography
Katherine Squire
Katherine Squire
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Squire
Katherine Squire
Katherine Squire
Date of Birth
9 March 1903
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
29 March 1995
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
The Story on Page One
(1959)
6.4
Ride in the Whirlwind
(1965)
Filmography
6.4
Ride in the Whirlwind
Ride in the Whirlwind
Western
1965, USA
6.8
The Story on Page One
The Story on Page One
Drama
1959, USA
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