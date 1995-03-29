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Katherine Squire Katherine Squire
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Squire

Katherine Squire

Katherine Squire

Date of Birth
9 March 1903
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
29 March 1995
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Story on Page One 6.8
The Story on Page One (1959)
Ride in the Whirlwind 6.4
Ride in the Whirlwind (1965)

Filmography

Ride in the Whirlwind 6.4
Ride in the Whirlwind Ride in the Whirlwind
Western 1965, USA
The Story on Page One 6.8
The Story on Page One The Story on Page One
Drama 1959, USA
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