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John A. Bushelman
Awards
Awards and nominations of John A. Bushelman
John A. Bushelman
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of John A. Bushelman
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing for a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing for a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1955
Best Television Sound Editing
Nominee
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