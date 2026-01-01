Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons John A. Bushelman Awards

Awards and nominations of John A. Bushelman

John A. Bushelman
Awards and nominations of John A. Bushelman
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing for a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing for a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1955 Primetime Emmy Awards 1955
Best Television Sound Editing
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more