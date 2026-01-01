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Kinoafisha Persons Michael O'Keefe Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael O'Keefe

Michael O'Keefe
Awards and nominations of Michael O'Keefe
Academy Awards, USA 1981 Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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