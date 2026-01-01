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Kinoafisha
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Michael O'Keefe
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael O'Keefe
Michael O'Keefe
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael O'Keefe
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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