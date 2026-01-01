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Don Coscarelli
Awards
Awards and nominations of Don Coscarelli
Don Coscarelli
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Don Coscarelli
Toronto International Film Festival 2012
Midnight Madness
Nominee
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