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About
Filmography
Lucía Maciel
Lucía Maciel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucía Maciel
Lucía Maciel
Lucía Maciel
Date of Birth
1 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
5.7
Underdogs
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Family
Sport
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.7
Underdogs
Metegol
Sport, Animation, Family
2013, Spain / Argentina / USA
Watch trailer
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