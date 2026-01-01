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Lucía Maciel Lucía Maciel
Kinoafisha Persons Lucía Maciel

Lucía Maciel

Lucía Maciel

Date of Birth
1 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actor

Popular Films

Underdogs 5.7
Underdogs (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Underdogs 5.7
Underdogs Metegol
Sport, Animation, Family 2013, Spain / Argentina / USA
Watch trailer
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