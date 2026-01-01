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Filmography
Emma Fryer
Emma Fryer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Fryer
Emma Fryer
Emma Fryer
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
PhoneShop
(2010)
6.2
Kill List
(2012)
Filmography
6.2
Kill List
Kill List
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.7
PhoneShop
Comedy
2010, Great Britain
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