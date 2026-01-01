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Emma Fryer Emma Fryer
Kinoafisha Persons Emma Fryer

Emma Fryer

Emma Fryer

Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

PhoneShop 7.7
PhoneShop (2010)
Kill List 6.2
Kill List (2012)

Filmography

Kill List 6.2
Kill List Kill List
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2012, Great Britain
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PhoneShop 7.7
PhoneShop
Comedy 2010, Great Britain
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