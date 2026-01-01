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Luke Pasqualino Luke Pasqualino
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Pasqualino

Luke Pasqualino

Luke Pasqualino

Date of Birth
19 February 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Skins 8.1
Skins (2007)
The Musketeers 7.9
The Musketeers (2014)
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues 5.6
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues Red Sonja
Fantasy, Action 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Rivels 7.6
Rivels
Drama, Romantic 2024, USA
Rematch
Rematch
Thriller, Drama, 2024, France
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2024, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Medusa Deluxe 6.1
Medusa Deluxe Medusa Deluxe
Drama, Detective 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Snatch 6.7
Snatch
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2017, Great Britain/USA
The Musketeers 7.9
The Musketeers
Drama, Action, Adventure 2014, Great Britain
The Apparition 5.4
The Apparition The Apparition
Thriller, Horror 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Love Bite 4.2
Love Bite Love Bite
Horror, Comedy 2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Skins 8.1
Skins
Drama, Comedy 2007, Great Britain
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