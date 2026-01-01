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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Luke Pasqualino
Luke Pasqualino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Pasqualino
Luke Pasqualino
Luke Pasqualino
Date of Birth
19 February 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Skins
(2007)
7.9
The Musketeers
(2014)
7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2017
2014
2012
2007
All
10
Films
5
TV Shows
5
Actor
10
5.6
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja
Fantasy, Action
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Rivels
Drama, Romantic
2024, USA
Rematch
Thriller, Drama,
2024, France
7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2024, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Medusa Deluxe
Medusa Deluxe
Drama, Detective
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
Snatch
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2017, Great Britain/USA
7.9
The Musketeers
Drama, Action, Adventure
2014, Great Britain
5.4
The Apparition
The Apparition
Thriller, Horror
2012, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Love Bite
Love Bite
Horror, Comedy
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.1
Skins
Drama, Comedy
2007, Great Britain
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