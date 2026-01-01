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Filmography
Laura Weissbecker
Laura Weissbecker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Weissbecker
Laura Weissbecker
Laura Weissbecker
Date of Birth
3 October 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
Chinese Zodiac
(2012)
Filmography
6.9
Chinese Zodiac
Chinese Zodiac
Action, Adventure
2012, Hong Kong / China
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