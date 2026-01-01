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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Laura Weissbecker Laura Weissbecker
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Weissbecker

Laura Weissbecker

Laura Weissbecker

Date of Birth
3 October 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Chinese Zodiac 6.9
Chinese Zodiac (2012)

Filmography

Chinese Zodiac 6.9
Chinese Zodiac Chinese Zodiac
Action, Adventure 2012, Hong Kong / China
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