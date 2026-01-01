Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yuriy Emelyanenko Yuriy Emelyanenko
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Emelyanenko

Yuriy Emelyanenko

Yuriy Emelyanenko

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Vlyublennye v Kiev 7.0
Vlyublennye v Kiev (2011)

Filmography

Vlyublennye v Kiev 7
Vlyublennye v Kiev Vlyublennye v Kiev
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2011, Ukraine
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more