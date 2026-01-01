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Yuriy Emelyanenko
Yuriy Emelyanenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Emelyanenko
Yuriy Emelyanenko
Yuriy Emelyanenko
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Vlyublennye v Kiev
(2011)
Filmography
7
Vlyublennye v Kiev
Vlyublennye v Kiev
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2011, Ukraine
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