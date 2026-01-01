Menu
Aaron Kim Johnston
Aaron Kim Johnston
Aaron Kim Johnston
Aaron Kim Johnston
Aaron Kim Johnston
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.1
For the Moment
(1993)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1993
All
1
Films
1
Producer
1
Writer
1
Director
1
6.1
For the Moment
For The Moment
War, Drama, Romantic
1993, Canada
