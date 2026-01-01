Menu
Aaron Kim Johnston

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
For the Moment 6.1
For the Moment For The Moment
War, Drama, Romantic 1993, Canada
