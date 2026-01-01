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Filmography
Lena Lauzemis
Lena Lauzemis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Lauzemis
Lena Lauzemis
Lena Lauzemis
Date of Birth
15 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.1
A Heavy Heart
(2015)
6.7
If Not Us, Who?
(2011)
6.1
The Chambermaid Lynn
(2014)
Filmography
5.1
A Pure Place
A Pure Place
Drama
2021, Germany
Watch trailer
7.1
A Heavy Heart
A Heavy Heart / Herbert
Drama
2015, Germany
6.1
The Chambermaid Lynn
Das Zimmermädchen Lynn
Drama
2014, Germany
6.7
If Not Us, Who?
Wer wenn nicht wir
History
2011, Germany
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