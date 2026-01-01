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Lena Lauzemis
Lena Lauzemis Lena Lauzemis
Kinoafisha Persons Lena Lauzemis

Lena Lauzemis

Lena Lauzemis

Date of Birth
15 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

A Heavy Heart 7.1
A Heavy Heart (2015)
If Not Us, Who? 6.7
If Not Us, Who? (2011)
The Chambermaid Lynn 6.1
The Chambermaid Lynn (2014)

Filmography

A Pure Place 5.1
A Pure Place A Pure Place
Drama 2021, Germany
Watch trailer
A Heavy Heart 7.1
A Heavy Heart A Heavy Heart / Herbert
Drama 2015, Germany
The Chambermaid Lynn 6.1
The Chambermaid Lynn Das Zimmermädchen Lynn
Drama 2014, Germany
If Not Us, Who? 6.7
If Not Us, Who? Wer wenn nicht wir
History 2011, Germany
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