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Yasemin Samdereli Yasemin Samdereli
Kinoafisha Persons Yasemin Samdereli

Yasemin Samdereli

Yasemin Samdereli

Date of Birth
15 July 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actress

Popular Films

Samia 7.2
Samia (2024)
Almanya: Welcome to Germany 7.1
Almanya: Welcome to Germany (2011)

Filmography

Samia 7.3
Samia Samia: Little Dreamer
Biography, Drama, Sport 2024, Belgium / Germany / Sweden
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Almanya: Welcome to Germany 7.1
Almanya: Welcome to Germany Almanya - Willkommen in Deutschland
Drama, Comedy 2011, Germany
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