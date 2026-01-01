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About
Yasemin Samdereli
Yasemin Samdereli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yasemin Samdereli
Yasemin Samdereli
Yasemin Samdereli
Date of Birth
15 July 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actress
Popular Films
7.2
Samia
(2024)
7.1
Almanya: Welcome to Germany
(2011)
Filmography
7.3
Samia
Samia: Little Dreamer
Biography, Drama, Sport
2024, Belgium / Germany / Sweden
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7.1
Almanya: Welcome to Germany
Almanya - Willkommen in Deutschland
Drama, Comedy
2011, Germany
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