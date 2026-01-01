Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ulrich Köhler Awards

Awards and nominations of Ulrich Köhler

Ulrich Köhler
Awards and nominations of Ulrich Köhler
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2011 Berlin International Film Festival 2011
Best Director
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more