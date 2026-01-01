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Kinoafisha
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Ulrich Köhler
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ulrich Köhler
Ulrich Köhler
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ulrich Köhler
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2011
Best Director
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
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