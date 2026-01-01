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Filmography
Molly McCarthy
Molly McCarthy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Molly McCarthy
Molly McCarthy
Molly McCarthy
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Blast of Silence
(1961)
6.2
The Flamingo Kid
(1984)
Filmography
6.2
The Flamingo Kid
The Flamingo Kid
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1984, USA
7.4
Blast of Silence
Blast of Silence
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1961, USA
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