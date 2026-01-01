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Michael Preston Michael Preston
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Preston

Michael Preston

Michael Preston

Date of Birth
14 May 1938
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Road Warrior 7.6
The Road Warrior (1981)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Road Warrior 7.6
The Road Warrior Mad Max 2
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1981, Australia
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