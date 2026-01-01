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Filmography
Michael Preston
Michael Preston
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Preston
Michael Preston
Michael Preston
Date of Birth
14 May 1938
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
The Road Warrior
(1981)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1981
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
The Road Warrior
Mad Max 2
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1981, Australia
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