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Lewis MacLeod Lewis MacLeod
Kinoafisha Persons Lewis MacLeod

Lewis MacLeod

Lewis MacLeod

Date of Birth
6 December 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The IT Crowd 8.6
The IT Crowd (2006)
Toast of London 8.1
Toast of London (2012)
Tad, the Lost Explorer 6.8
Tad, the Lost Explorer (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Last Days on Mars 6.2
The Last Days on Mars Last Days on Mars
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Toast of London 8.1
Toast of London
Comedy 2012, Great Britain
Tad, the Lost Explorer 6.8
Tad, the Lost Explorer Tad, the Lost Explorer
Animation 2012, Spain
Watch trailer
The IT Crowd 8.6
The IT Crowd
Comedy 2006, Great Britain
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