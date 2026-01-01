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About
Filmography
Lewis MacLeod
Lewis MacLeod
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lewis MacLeod
Lewis MacLeod
Lewis MacLeod
Date of Birth
6 December 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.6
The IT Crowd
(2006)
8.1
Toast of London
(2012)
6.8
Tad, the Lost Explorer
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2012
2006
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
6.2
The Last Days on Mars
Last Days on Mars
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.1
Toast of London
Comedy
2012, Great Britain
6.8
Tad, the Lost Explorer
Tad, the Lost Explorer
Animation
2012, Spain
Watch trailer
8.6
The IT Crowd
Comedy
2006, Great Britain
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