Olexsandr Kryzanivskiy
Olexsandr Kryzanivskiy
Persons
Olexsandr Kryzanivskiy
Olexsandr Kryzanivskiy
Olexsandr Kryzanivskiy
Date of Birth
13 October 1957
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
21 November 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Oduvanchik
(2011)
6.9
Shvabra
(2019)
6.6
Josephine the Singer and the mouse people
(1994)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Crime
Detective
Drama
Festival
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2021
2020
2019
2018
2013
2012
2011
2006
2002
1994
All
10
Films
6
TV Shows
4
Actor
10
Delo ruk utopayuschih
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Semeynyy portret
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
6.9
Shvabra
Romantic, Detective
2019, Ukraine
6.5
The Heiress
Drama, Romantic
2018, Ukraine
5.9
Zhizn posle zhizni
Zhizn posle zhizni
Crime, Romantic
2013, Ukraine
6.4
The Game
Match
Sport, Drama
2012, Russia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
7.6
Oduvanchik
Oduvanchik
Drama
2011, Russia
6.4
Utesov. Pesnya dlinou v zhizn
Utesov. Pesnya dlinou v zhizn
Biography
2006, Russia
6.4
The sound of the wind
Wind Noise
Drama
2002, Ukraine
6.6
Josephine the Singer and the mouse people
Josephine the Singer and the mouse people
Festival
1994, Ukraine
