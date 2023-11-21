Olexsandr Kryzanivskiy

Menu
Date of Birth
13 October 1957
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
21 November 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Oduvanchik 7.6
Oduvanchik (2011)
Shvabra 6.9
Shvabra (2019)
Josephine the Singer and the mouse people 6.6
Josephine the Singer and the mouse people (1994)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Delo ruk utopayuschih
Delo ruk utopayuschih
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Semeynyy portret
Semeynyy portret
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
Shvabra 6.9
Shvabra
Romantic, Detective 2019, Ukraine
The Heiress 6.5
The Heiress
Drama, Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Zhizn posle zhizni 5.9
Zhizn posle zhizni
Crime, Romantic 2013, Ukraine
The Game 6.4
The Game
Sport, Drama 2012, Russia / Ukraine
Oduvanchik 7.6
Oduvanchik
Drama 2011, Russia
Utesov. Pesnya dlinou v zhizn 6.4
Utesov. Pesnya dlinou v zhizn
Biography 2006, Russia
The sound of the wind 6.4
The sound of the wind
Drama 2002, Ukraine
Josephine the Singer and the mouse people 6.6
Josephine the Singer and the mouse people
Festival 1994, Ukraine
