Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mark Edwin Robinson
Mark Edwin Robinson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Edwin Robinson
Mark Edwin Robinson
Mark Edwin Robinson
Date of Birth
6 November 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
4.5
Into the Dark
(2012)
4.3
The Levenger Tapes
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2012
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Writer
2
4.3
The Levenger Tapes
The Levenger Tapes
Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
4.5
Into the Dark
I Will Follow You Into the Dark
Drama, Horror, Romantic
2012, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree