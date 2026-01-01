Mark Edwin Robinson

Menu
Date of Birth
6 November 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Into the Dark 4.5
Into the Dark (2012)
The Levenger Tapes 4.3
The Levenger Tapes (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Levenger Tapes 4.3
The Levenger Tapes
Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
Into the Dark 4.5
Into the Dark
Drama, Horror, Romantic 2012, USA
