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Alan Hale, Jr. Alan Hale, Jr.
Kinoafisha Persons Alan Hale, Jr.

Alan Hale, Jr.

Alan Hale, Jr.

Date of Birth
8 March 1921
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
2 January 1990
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

It Happened on Fifth Avenue 7.6
It Happened on Fifth Avenue (1947)
Hang 'Em High 7.0
Hang 'Em High (1968)
Young at Heart 6.7
Young at Heart (1954)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Angels Revenge 2.1
Angels Revenge Angels' Brigade
Action, Comedy 1979, USA
The Giant Spider Invasion 3.3
The Giant Spider Invasion The Giant Spider Invasion
Horror, Sci-Fi 1975, USA
Hang 'Em High 7
Hang 'Em High Hang 'Em High
Thriller, Action, Drama, Western, Crime 1968, USA
The Indian Fighter 5.9
The Indian Fighter The Indian Fighter
Western 1955, USA
Young at Heart 6.7
Young at Heart Young at Heart
Musical, Drama, Romantic 1954, USA
Home Town Story 4.9
Home Town Story Home Town Story
Drama 1951, USA
The Big Trees 5.7
The Big Trees The Big Trees
Western, Drama, Action 1951, USA
It Happened on Fifth Avenue 7.6
It Happened on Fifth Avenue It Happened on Fifth Avenue
Comedy, Music, Romantic 1947, USA
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