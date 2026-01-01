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About
Filmography
Alan Hale, Jr.
Alan Hale, Jr.
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alan Hale, Jr.
Alan Hale, Jr.
Alan Hale, Jr.
Date of Birth
8 March 1921
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
2 January 1990
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
It Happened on Fifth Avenue
(1947)
7.0
Hang 'Em High
(1968)
6.7
Young at Heart
(1954)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Music
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
1979
1975
1968
1955
1954
1951
1947
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
2.1
Angels Revenge
Angels' Brigade
Action, Comedy
1979, USA
3.3
The Giant Spider Invasion
The Giant Spider Invasion
Horror, Sci-Fi
1975, USA
7
Hang 'Em High
Hang 'Em High
Thriller, Action, Drama, Western, Crime
1968, USA
5.9
The Indian Fighter
The Indian Fighter
Western
1955, USA
6.7
Young at Heart
Young at Heart
Musical, Drama, Romantic
1954, USA
4.9
Home Town Story
Home Town Story
Drama
1951, USA
5.7
The Big Trees
The Big Trees
Western, Drama, Action
1951, USA
7.6
It Happened on Fifth Avenue
It Happened on Fifth Avenue
Comedy, Music, Romantic
1947, USA
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