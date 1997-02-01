Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marjorie Reynolds
Marjorie Reynolds
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marjorie Reynolds
Marjorie Reynolds
Marjorie Reynolds
Date of Birth
12 August 1917
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
1 February 1997
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero
Popular Films
7.4
Holiday Inn
(1942)
7.1
Ministry of Fear
(1943)
7.0
His Kind of Woman
(1951)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Film-Noir
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Year
All
1951
1949
1943
1942
1940
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
4.9
Home Town Story
Home Town Story
Drama
1951, USA
7
His Kind of Woman
His Kind of Woman
Action, Crime, Film-Noir
1951, USA
6.6
That Midnight Kiss
That Midnight Kiss
Musical, Romantic
1949, USA
7.1
Ministry of Fear
Ministry of Fear
Film-Noir, Crime, Drama
1943, USA
7.4
Holiday Inn
Holiday Inn
Musical, Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1942, USA
5.6
Doomed to Die
Doomed to Die
Crime, Drama, Mystery
1940, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree