Marjorie Reynolds

Date of Birth
12 August 1917
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
1 February 1997
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Holiday Inn 7.4
Holiday Inn (1942)
Ministry of Fear 7.1
Ministry of Fear (1943)
His Kind of Woman 7.0
His Kind of Woman (1951)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Home Town Story 4.9
Home Town Story
Drama 1951, USA
His Kind of Woman 7
His Kind of Woman
Action, Crime, Film-Noir 1951, USA
That Midnight Kiss 6.6
That Midnight Kiss
Musical, Romantic 1949, USA
Ministry of Fear 7.1
Ministry of Fear
Film-Noir, Crime, Drama 1943, USA
Holiday Inn 7.4
Holiday Inn
Musical, Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1942, USA
Doomed to Die 5.6
Doomed to Die
Crime, Drama, Mystery 1940, USA
