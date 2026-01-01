Menu
Persons
Marjorie Hoshelle
Date of Birth
7 January 1918
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
5 April 1989
Actor type
Thriller heroine, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.5
Cloak and Dagger
(1946)
6.4
Ladies of the Chorus
(1948)
Filmography
6.4
Ladies of the Chorus
Ladies of the Chorus
Musical
1948, USA
6.5
Cloak and Dagger
Cloak and Dagger
Thriller, Adventure
1946, USA
