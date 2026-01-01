Marjorie Hoshelle

Menu
Date of Birth
7 January 1918
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
5 April 1989
Actor type
Thriller heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Cloak and Dagger 6.5
Cloak and Dagger (1946)
Ladies of the Chorus 6.4
Ladies of the Chorus (1948)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ladies of the Chorus 6.4
Ladies of the Chorus Ladies of the Chorus
Musical 1948, USA
Cloak and Dagger 6.5
Cloak and Dagger Cloak and Dagger
Thriller, Adventure 1946, USA
