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Adele Jergens Adele Jergens
Kinoafisha Persons Adele Jergens

Adele Jergens

Adele Jergens

Date of Birth
1 January 1922
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
22 November 2002
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Ladies of the Chorus 6.4
Ladies of the Chorus (1948)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ladies of the Chorus 6.4
Ladies of the Chorus Ladies of the Chorus
Musical 1948, USA
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