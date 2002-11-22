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Filmography
Adele Jergens
Adele Jergens
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adele Jergens
Adele Jergens
Adele Jergens
Date of Birth
1 January 1922
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
22 November 2002
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
6.4
Ladies of the Chorus
(1948)
Filmography
Genre
All
Musical
Year
All
1948
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.4
Ladies of the Chorus
Ladies of the Chorus
Musical
1948, USA
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