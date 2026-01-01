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Kinoafisha Persons Phil Karlson Awards

Awards and nominations of Phil Karlson

Phil Karlson
Awards and nominations of Phil Karlson
Primetime Emmy Awards 1960 Primetime Emmy Awards 1960
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Drama
Nominee
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