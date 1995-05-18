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Filmography
Elisha Cook Jr.
Elisha Cook Jr.
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elisha Cook Jr.
Elisha Cook Jr.
Elisha Cook Jr.
Date of Birth
26 December 1903
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
18 May 1995
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.1
The Maltese Falcon
(1941)
8.0
Rosemary's Baby
(1968)
7.9
The Killing
(1956)
Filmography
6.9
The Champ
The Champ
Drama, Sport
1979, USA
8
Rosemary's Baby
Rosemary's Baby
Thriller, Horror
1968, USA
6.8
House on Haunted Hill
House on Haunted Hill
Crime, Horror, Mystery
1959, USA
6.9
Plunder Road
Plunder Road
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1957, USA
7.9
The Killing
The Killing
Thriller, Drama, Crime
1956, USA
5.9
The Indian Fighter
The Indian Fighter
Western
1955, USA
6.9
Don't Bother to Knock
Don't Bother to Knock
Drama, Thriller
1952, USA
7.2
Phantom Lady
Phantom Lady
Film-Noir, Drama, Crime
1944, USA
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