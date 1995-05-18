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Elisha Cook Jr. Elisha Cook Jr.
Kinoafisha Persons Elisha Cook Jr.

Elisha Cook Jr.

Elisha Cook Jr.

Date of Birth
26 December 1903
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
18 May 1995
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Maltese Falcon 8.1
The Maltese Falcon (1941)
Rosemary's Baby 8.0
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
The Killing 7.9
The Killing (1956)

Filmography

The Champ 6.9
The Champ The Champ
Drama, Sport 1979, USA
Rosemary's Baby 8
Rosemary's Baby Rosemary's Baby
Thriller, Horror 1968, USA
House on Haunted Hill 6.8
House on Haunted Hill House on Haunted Hill
Crime, Horror, Mystery 1959, USA
Plunder Road 6.9
Plunder Road Plunder Road
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1957, USA
The Killing 7.9
The Killing The Killing
Thriller, Drama, Crime 1956, USA
The Indian Fighter 5.9
The Indian Fighter The Indian Fighter
Western 1955, USA
Don't Bother to Knock 6.9
Don't Bother to Knock Don't Bother to Knock
Drama, Thriller 1952, USA
Phantom Lady 7.2
Phantom Lady Phantom Lady
Film-Noir, Drama, Crime 1944, USA
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