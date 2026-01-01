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Macdonald Carey Macdonald Carey
Kinoafisha Persons Macdonald Carey

Macdonald Carey

Macdonald Carey

Date of Birth
15 March 1913
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 March 1994
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Shadow of a Doubt 8.0
Shadow of a Doubt (1942)
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Let's Make It Legal 6.1
Let's Make It Legal (1951)

Filmography

Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
Let's Make It Legal 6.1
Let's Make It Legal Let's Make It Legal
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1951, USA
Shadow of a Doubt 8
Shadow of a Doubt Shadow of a Doubt
Mystery, Thriller, Crime 1942, USA
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