Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Macdonald Carey
Macdonald Carey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Macdonald Carey
Macdonald Carey
Macdonald Carey
Date of Birth
15 March 1913
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 March 1994
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
Shadow of a Doubt
(1942)
Tickets
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
6.1
Let's Make It Legal
(1951)
Filmography
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
6.1
Let's Make It Legal
Let's Make It Legal
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1951, USA
8
Shadow of a Doubt
Shadow of a Doubt
Mystery, Thriller, Crime
1942, USA
Tickets
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree