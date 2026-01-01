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About
Eric England
Eric England
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric England
Eric England
Eric England
Date of Birth
23 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.6
Contracted
(2013)
5.1
Josie
(2017)
4.1
Madison County
(2011)
Filmography
5.1
Josie
Josie
Thriller, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Contracted
Contracted
Thriller, Drama, Horror
2013, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
Madison County
Madison County
Thriller, Horror, Detective
2011, USA
Show more
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