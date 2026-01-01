Menu
Marcela Girón

Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Brother 7.1
Brother (2010)
The Exorcism of God 5.9
The Exorcism of God (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Exorcism of God 5.9
The Exorcism of God The Exorcism of God
Horror 2021, Mexico / Venezuela
Watch trailer
Brother 7.1
Brother Hermano
Sport, Drama, Family 2010, Venezuela
Watch trailer
