Marcela Girón
Marcela Girón
Marcela Girón
Marcela Girón
Marcela Girón
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Brother
(2010)
5.9
The Exorcism of God
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Horror
Sport
Year
All
2021
2010
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.9
The Exorcism of God
The Exorcism of God
Horror
2021, Mexico / Venezuela
Watch trailer
7.1
Brother
Hermano
Sport, Drama, Family
2010, Venezuela
Watch trailer
