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Eduard Cortés Eduard Cortés
Kinoafisha Persons Eduard Cortés

Eduard Cortés

Eduard Cortés

Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Merlí 8.5
Merlí (2015)
Raising voices 7.9
Raising voices (2024)
Winning Streak 5.9
Winning Streak (2012)

Filmography

Raising voices 7.9
Raising voices
Drama 2024, Spain
Merlí 8.5
Merlí
Drama, Comedy 2015, Spain
Winning Streak 5.9
Winning Streak The Pelayos
Drama 2012, Spain
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