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Eduard Cortés
Eduard Cortés
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eduard Cortés
Eduard Cortés
Eduard Cortés
Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.5
Merlí
(2015)
7.9
Raising voices
(2024)
5.9
Winning Streak
(2012)
Filmography
7.9
Raising voices
Drama
2024, Spain
8.5
Merlí
Drama, Comedy
2015, Spain
5.9
Winning Streak
The Pelayos
Drama
2012, Spain
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